Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Major Shareholder Paribas Securities Corp Bnp Sells 20,800 Shares

Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Paribas Securities Corp Bnp sold 20,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $691,184.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,342 shares in the company, valued at $742,424.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Aditxt Stock Down 3.2 %

ADTX stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. Aditxt, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $1,139.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.10.

Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($36.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($115.60) by $78.80. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.36 million. Aditxt had a negative net margin of 2,891.14% and a negative return on equity of 777.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aditxt, Inc. will post -235.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Aditxt to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aditxt stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 495,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.90% of Aditxt as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Aditxt Company Profile

Aditxt, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune mapping and reprogramming. The company develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

Further Reading

