Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Vancity Investment Management Ltd

Vancity Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,237 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 2.7% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $18,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 122.2% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,947,000. United Bank boosted its position in Adobe by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $560.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.41 billion, a PE ratio of 53.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $570.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $523.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $434.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.57.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

