Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Acquired by Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 74.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Ally Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ally Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.28.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Ally Financial stock opened at $27.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $35.78.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Ally Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.