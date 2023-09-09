Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s 3rd Largest Position

Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 5.4% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $38,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $137.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $138.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.49.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.94.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,031 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $240,144.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,383.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,031 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $240,144.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,020 shares of company stock worth $13,551,820 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

