Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Lifted by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 367,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,228,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in Alphabet by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,744 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 295,603 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,743,000 after acquiring an additional 11,881 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.94.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $240,144.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $240,144.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,020 shares of company stock valued at $13,551,820 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $137.20 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $138.58. The company has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.49.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

