Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Lifted by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,820 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.9% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 100.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $136.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $138.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,020 shares of company stock valued at $13,551,820 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.