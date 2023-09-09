Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,499 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.87.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $138.23 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $143.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.39. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.84, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $62,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,983,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $62,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,983,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,365,829 shares of company stock valued at $49,002,857 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

