Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,262 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $138.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.84, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $143.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.39.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $62,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,983,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $62,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,983,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,828,198.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,365,829 shares of company stock valued at $49,002,857 over the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Amazon.com from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.87.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

