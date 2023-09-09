American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 34,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 55.3% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Finally, Vert Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 59.1% during the first quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 62,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,757,000 after purchasing an additional 23,189 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Trading Down 0.9 %

American Tower stock opened at $180.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.32 billion, a PE ratio of 87.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.65. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $172.55 and a 52 week high of $265.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,251 shares of company stock worth $2,957,531. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

