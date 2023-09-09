Amy D. Husted Sells 6,456 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) VP Amy D. Husted sold 6,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $541,335.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,072 shares in the company, valued at $676,837.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kirby Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $84.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $57.64 and a 1-year high of $85.05.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.18 million. Kirby had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 5.82%. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kirby

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 923.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,248,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $273,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833,471 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 74.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,790,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $124,795,000 after purchasing an additional 763,476 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,762,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 29.8% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,775,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $123,739,000 after purchasing an additional 407,226 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,042,696 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,097,000 after purchasing an additional 404,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kirby

Kirby Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.