Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Acquired by Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263,394 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at $83,248,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 110.4% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 208,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,536 shares in the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.31.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $19.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.37. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $26.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.07%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -62.20%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.