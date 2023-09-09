Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Tanaka Capital Management Inc.

Tanaka Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 22.1% of Tanaka Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Tanaka Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trek Financial LLC raised its stake in Apple by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 116,820 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in Apple by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 45,177 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $12,339,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 15,052 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Apple by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 707,464 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $116,682,000 after acquiring an additional 71,705 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $178.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.27.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Apple from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.72.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

