Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Viawealth LLC

Viawealth LLC lessened its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Viawealth LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 560.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

ANET stock opened at $196.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.20 and a 1 year high of $198.70.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 32.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.04, for a total value of $2,390,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,748,200 shares in the company, valued at $309,501,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 20,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.41, for a total transaction of $3,272,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,586 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,630.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.04, for a total value of $2,390,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,748,200 shares in the company, valued at $309,501,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 165,828 shares of company stock worth $29,252,543. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANET. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Argus boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.65.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

