Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Holdings Boosted by Vancity Investment Management Ltd

Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,014 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,149 shares during the period. Autodesk comprises about 1.9% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $13,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 351.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 71.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price objective (down previously from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.28.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total transaction of $1,033,818.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,529,068.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,707 shares of company stock valued at $6,139,461. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock opened at $219.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.13. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.61 and a 52 week high of $233.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

