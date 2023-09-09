Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Position Raised by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $14,740,722.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,233,590.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,880 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $985,132.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,246,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $14,740,722.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,233,590.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,835 shares of company stock valued at $29,763,730. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ ADP opened at $249.37 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $243.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $102.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.98%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.