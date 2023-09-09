Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) is Sio Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Sio Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 283,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,136 shares during the period. Avantor comprises about 3.0% of Sio Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $5,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Avantor by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 7,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $156,389.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,779.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Avantor news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $536,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,450,980.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 7,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $156,389.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,779.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $20.22 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $26.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.04.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Avantor had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.12.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AVTR

About Avantor

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.