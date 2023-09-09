Bank of America Boosts UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target to $22.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Bank of America from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on UiPath from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.84.

UiPath stock opened at $18.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.66 and a beta of 0.69. UiPath has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $287.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.48 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 15.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $736,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,544,341 shares in the company, valued at $28,446,761.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Rich Wong sold 56,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $1,016,185.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 879,693 shares in the company, valued at $15,808,083.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $736,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,544,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,446,761.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,000 shares of company stock worth $3,892,635 over the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UiPath in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in UiPath in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

