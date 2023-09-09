Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Position Raised by Sio Capital Management LLC

Sio Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) by 41.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 967,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283,922 shares during the period. Bicycle Therapeutics comprises approximately 10.2% of Sio Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics were worth $20,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 25.5% in the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 380,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,273,000 after acquiring an additional 32,336 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 239,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,075,000 after acquiring an additional 25,894 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 104,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 26,184 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 63.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BCYC shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $20.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $33.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.75.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $11.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.71% and a negative net margin of 621.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bicycle Therapeutics

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $37,599.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,122,385.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 2,346 shares of company stock worth $58,885 in the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bicycle Therapeutics Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

