Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Viawealth LLC

Viawealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Viawealth LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SQ. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Block in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Block by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Down 5.3 %

NYSE:SQ opened at $53.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.63 and a beta of 2.34. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $89.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $133,146.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,708 shares in the company, valued at $27,098,704.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Block news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,669 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $295,207.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,441.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $133,146.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,098,704.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,200 shares of company stock worth $2,310,864. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Block from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Block from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.32.

Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

