BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Director Sells $464,539.40 in Stock

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 5,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $464,539.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,494.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:BXC opened at $84.35 on Friday. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.49 and a twelve month high of $98.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.42 and its 200 day moving average is $82.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $759.15 million, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.88.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.21). BlueLinx had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $815.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlueLinx Holdings Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXC. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after buying an additional 53,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,883,000 after buying an additional 38,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

