Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.58

Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.58 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 1.96 ($0.02). Bushveld Minerals shares last traded at GBX 2.03 ($0.03), with a volume of 9,203,560 shares changing hands.

Bushveld Minerals Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of £31.59 million, a P/E ratio of -101.25 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Bushveld Minerals Company Profile

Bushveld Minerals Limited operates as an integrated primary vanadium producer for the steel, energy, chemicals and aerospace industries in South Africa, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company is involved in mining and processing vanadium ores; and developing and promoting vanadium in the energy storage market through the advancement of vanadium-based energy storage systems, primarily vanadium redox flow batteries.

