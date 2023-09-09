Carl Ledbetter Sells 7,988 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $517,542.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,818,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,829,102.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Carl Ledbetter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 30th, Carl Ledbetter sold 30,191 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total value of $1,910,486.48.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Carl Ledbetter sold 8,030 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.35, for a total value of $476,580.50.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Carl Ledbetter sold 9,967 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total value of $619,748.06.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Carl Ledbetter sold 30,115 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $1,979,157.80.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Carl Ledbetter sold 8,030 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $520,344.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Carl Ledbetter sold 9,999 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $743,525.64.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,986 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total value of $550,794.42.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Carl Ledbetter sold 30,145 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $1,952,190.20.

Cloudflare Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE NET opened at $62.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.86 and a 200-day moving average of $61.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.57 and a beta of 0.94. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $76.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $308.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.63 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 21.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 444,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 5.4% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 176,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. SWS Partners grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 8.5% during the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 49,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 50.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 158,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,349,000 after purchasing an additional 53,129 shares during the period. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter worth $891,000. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lowered Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cloudflare from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.85.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

