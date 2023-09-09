Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $210.07

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 210.07 ($2.65) and traded as low as GBX 199.40 ($2.52). Central Asia Metals shares last traded at GBX 201.50 ($2.54), with a volume of 421,146 shares trading hands.

CAML has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.35) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Central Asia Metals from GBX 245 ($3.09) to GBX 240 ($3.03) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.35) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of £366.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,343.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 188.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 210.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and a 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north Macedonia.

