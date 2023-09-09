Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,036 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,164 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of LNG opened at $162.68 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.00 and a 52-week high of $182.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.20. The stock has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.31.

View Our Latest Report on Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.