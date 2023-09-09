Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Valueworks LLC

Valueworks LLC decreased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,477 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy accounts for 6.6% of Valueworks LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Valueworks LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $17,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,164 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,086,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 21.6% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on LNG. Mizuho dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.31.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of LNG stock opened at $162.68 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.00 and a 1 year high of $182.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.20. The company has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

