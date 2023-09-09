Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Lifted by Vancity Investment Management Ltd

Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,331 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.4% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. United Bank bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,593,000 after buying an additional 1,040,607 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $135,470,000 after buying an additional 182,857 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

CSCO opened at $56.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The firm has a market cap of $230.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $30,770.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,106.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $551,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 399,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,030,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $30,770.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,106.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,459,946 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.23.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

