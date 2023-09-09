Citigroup Raises American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $18.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.41.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Down 4.7 %

AEO opened at $15.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.52. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $17.53.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

