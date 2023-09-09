Citigroup Trims ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Target Price to $8.25

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $10.80 to $8.25 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Fox Advisors lowered shares of ChargePoint from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.92.

ChargePoint stock opened at $5.72 on Thursday. ChargePoint has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $19.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $150.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.25 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 65.71% and a negative return on equity of 101.63%. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChargePoint news, Director Michael Linse sold 412,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $3,737,041.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael Linse sold 412,477 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $3,737,041.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Wilmer sold 20,987 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $168,525.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 637,031 shares in the company, valued at $5,115,358.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 758,111 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,697. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in ChargePoint by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in ChargePoint by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in ChargePoint by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

