CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Position Cut by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in CME Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 15.9% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

CME Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CME opened at $204.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $209.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total transaction of $154,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,867.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $931,126.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,426,582. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total value of $154,567.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,867.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,391 shares of company stock worth $11,905,049. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

