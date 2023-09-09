ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,006 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,956 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $8,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,750 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,100 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $207,728,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $186,330,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.42.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE COP opened at $122.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.61. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.65%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

