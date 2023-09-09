Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $220.67

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 220.67 ($2.79) and traded as low as GBX 171.46 ($2.17). Crest Nicholson shares last traded at GBX 174.70 ($2.21), with a volume of 658,537 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 200 ($2.53) to GBX 150 ($1.89) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 334 ($4.22) to GBX 346 ($4.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Crest Nicholson to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 210 ($2.65) to GBX 245 ($3.09) in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 310 ($3.92) to GBX 250 ($3.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crest Nicholson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 250.86 ($3.17).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 194.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 220.67. The company has a market capitalization of £448.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 499.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.84.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

