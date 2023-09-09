Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Shares Acquired by Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 898,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,263 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Equity Partners comprises about 2.6% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $22,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 6,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEQP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note on Sunday, September 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

NYSE:CEQP opened at $29.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.05. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $31.46.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is currently 281.72%.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

