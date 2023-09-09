Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CRO Sean Michael Walters Sells 6,520 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $627,550.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 178,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,178,892.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sean Michael Walters also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Friday, July 7th, Sean Michael Walters sold 7,812 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $781,278.12.

Datadog Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $97.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of -375.62, a PEG ratio of 1,669.40 and a beta of 0.98. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $118.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Datadog by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 167.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Datadog by 493.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its holdings in Datadog by 381.0% during the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $118.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DDOG

About Datadog

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.