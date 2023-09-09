Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Shares Acquired by Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Free Report) by 142.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,598 shares during the period. Delek Logistics Partners comprises approximately 0.4% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delek Logistics Partners were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 668.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. 12.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DKL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delek Logistics Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday.

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Performance

Delek Logistics Partners stock opened at $41.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.04 and its 200-day moving average is $48.39. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $36.50 and a 1 year high of $62.33. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 2.08.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.08). Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 132.78% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $246.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $1.035 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $516,304.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 160,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,992,163.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Avigal Soreq bought 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.48 per share, with a total value of $101,626.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 27,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,185.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $516,304.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 160,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,992,163.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,595 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,212 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering and Processing, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, Storage and Transportation, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.