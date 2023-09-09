Dev Ittycheria Sells 6,250 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) Director Dev Ittycheria sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $596,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,790,309.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Datadog Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $97.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of -375.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1,669.40 and a beta of 0.98. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $118.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Datadog by 92.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 167.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Datadog by 493.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its position in Datadog by 381.0% during the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Datadog from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Datadog from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Datadog from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.45.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

