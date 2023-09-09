Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Holdings Lifted by Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 75.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 15,774 shares during the quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 58.2% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $33.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.24. The company has a market cap of $67.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $43.03.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 8.58%. As a group, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 187.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

