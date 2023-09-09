Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Position Lowered by Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,619,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,072 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up 4.8% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $41,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,192,621,000 after purchasing an additional 132,237,142 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,586,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $568,897,000 after purchasing an additional 11,442,697 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675,795 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7,630.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,600,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $500,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,695 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPD opened at $26.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.62 and its 200 day moving average is $26.20. The company has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $27.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.97%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director William C. Montgomery bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 114,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,562.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPD. Mizuho raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.70.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

