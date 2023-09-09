Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Purchased by Weitz Investment Management Inc.

Weitz Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Gartner accounts for 2.6% of Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $45,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other Gartner news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 420 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.80, for a total value of $148,596.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total transaction of $2,659,944.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,199,500.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 420 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.80, for a total transaction of $148,596.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,170,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,961 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,447. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Stock Performance

NYSE IT opened at $354.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $272.58 and a 52-week high of $377.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $347.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.94. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.24.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.34. Gartner had a return on equity of 310.25% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Gartner in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Gartner in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.00.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

