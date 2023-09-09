General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $86.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GIS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.28.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $66.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.24. General Mills has a 12 month low of $64.70 and a 12 month high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,713,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,559,000 after acquiring an additional 279,268 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,076,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,986,000 after acquiring an additional 216,622 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,594,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,334,000 after acquiring an additional 257,174 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after acquiring an additional 75,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

