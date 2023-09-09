Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $79.77

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$79.77 and traded as low as C$75.14. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$75.17, with a volume of 44,772 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GRT.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$103.00 to C$97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$93.88.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -34.80 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$76.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$79.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2667 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -148.15%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.