Heather L. Hasson Sells 73,714 Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Stock

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) insider Heather L. Hasson sold 73,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $457,026.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,217,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,550,949. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FIGS Price Performance

Shares of FIGS opened at $5.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average of $7.24. The company has a market cap of $937.54 million, a PE ratio of 79.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.43. FIGS, Inc. has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $12.87.

Get FIGS alerts:

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $138.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.07 million. FIGS had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts expect that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FIGS

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIGS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in FIGS in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in FIGS by 376.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FIGS in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in FIGS in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FIGS in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FIGS shares. Raymond James downgraded FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price target on FIGS from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FIGS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.02.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FIGS

About FIGS

(Get Free Report)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.