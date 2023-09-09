Heather L. Hasson Sells 73,714 Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Stock

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) insider Heather L. Hasson sold 73,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $457,026.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,217,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,550,949. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of FIGS opened at $5.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average of $7.24. The company has a market cap of $937.54 million, a PE ratio of 79.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.43. FIGS, Inc. has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $12.87.
FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $138.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.07 million. FIGS had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts expect that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on FIGS shares. Raymond James downgraded FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price target on FIGS from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FIGS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.02.
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.
