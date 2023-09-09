ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.48

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.48 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.97 ($0.02). ImmuPharma shares last traded at GBX 2.07 ($0.03), with a volume of 94,079 shares traded.

ImmuPharma Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of £8.48 million, a PE ratio of -207.00 and a beta of 1.39.

ImmuPharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity and inflammation, and anti-infectives. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ImmuPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.