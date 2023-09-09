ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.48

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.48 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.97 ($0.02). ImmuPharma shares last traded at GBX 2.07 ($0.03), with a volume of 94,079 shares traded.
ImmuPharma Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of £8.48 million, a PE ratio of -207.00 and a beta of 1.39.
ImmuPharma Company Profile
ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity and inflammation, and anti-infectives. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ImmuPharma
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 3 Stocks to Play the Easing Food Supply Chain
Receive News & Ratings for ImmuPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.