Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,683 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 74.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,953 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PXD. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,259 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $11,695,000 after acquiring an additional 11,653 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,950 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $19,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,212 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $17,404,000 after acquiring an additional 25,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,617 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $238.91 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $274.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $1.84 dividend. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 21.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PXD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $268.00 to $265.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $265.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.80.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

