Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 5,083 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 106.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of C. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 20.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C opened at $40.60 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $53.23. The company has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.19.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

