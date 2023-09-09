Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 62,711 Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,711 shares during the period. Genesis Energy makes up 0.7% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $6,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GEL. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its position in Genesis Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 162,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 60.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 892,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after acquiring an additional 335,617 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,241,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,496,000 after purchasing an additional 69,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 12.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,618,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,225,000 after purchasing an additional 181,226 shares during the period. 65.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Genesis Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Genesis Energy stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $12.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.75 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Genesis Energy Dividend Announcement

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). Genesis Energy had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is presently 1,500.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward T. Flynn acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.69 per share, for a total transaction of $96,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Genesis Energy news, VP Jeffrey J. Rasmussen acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.37 per share, for a total transaction of $46,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward T. Flynn acquired 10,000 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.69 per share, for a total transaction of $96,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on GEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Genesis Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Genesis Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Genesis Energy

About Genesis Energy

(Free Report)

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.