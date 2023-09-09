Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 655 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in Broadcom by 94.4% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Broadcom by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 20.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after buying an additional 87,945 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Broadcom by 1.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $1,095,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Broadcom from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $846.14.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $857.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $353.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $875.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $751.63. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $923.67.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.07 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

