Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 55.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 46,122 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RITM. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

Rithm Capital stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $8.90.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.