Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 57.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after acquiring an additional 60,227,825 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 912.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,756,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,525,000 after acquiring an additional 29,521,176 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,195,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,005,000 after acquiring an additional 14,892,212 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $644,436,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,361,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.4 %

USB opened at $36.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The stock has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on U.S. Bancorp

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.