Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,418,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,079 shares during the quarter. Western Midstream Partners makes up about 4.3% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $37,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 893.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 31.2% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WES stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average of $26.60. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $29.18.

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $738.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.27%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WES shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

