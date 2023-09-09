Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 53.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,410 shares during the quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 232.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 165.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Global Net Lease from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

NYSE GNL opened at $11.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.27. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.31.

Global Net Lease Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 12th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -363.63%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

